The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner touched down in Tel Aviv at 1.30pm UAE time…

The UAE’s national carrier, Etihad Airways has made history today, completing the first scheduled flight from Abu Dhabi to Israel.

This momentous first would have been inconceivable even a year ago, but following a thawing of international relations culminating in the Abraham Accords, Israel and the UAE have partnered on several strategic opportunities in the region.

Etihad Airways flight EY598 took off from Abu Dhabi Airport (AUH) at 10.05am local time, after a smooth flight the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner touched down at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel at 1.30pm (UAE time).

With Etihad being the first airline in the world to have all their air staff vaccinated, this inaugural voyage was in safe hands.

The Etihad Israel service will initially take the form of two weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv. The return flight, EY599 will connect passengers from Tel Aviv into Abu Dhabi, who will no longer be required to quarantine on arrival, now that Israel is part of the Abu Dhabi Green List.

Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “Today is a hugely significant moment in Etihad’s history, as we operate our first scheduled commercial flight into Tel Aviv. Last year, we witnessed the UAE and Israel make history when signing the Abraham Accords, and we are tremendously excited about the opportunities this poses to Etihad, and our home Abu Dhabi.”

“On our inaugural flight today, we were delighted to welcome representatives from some of the UAE’s finest tourism and hospitality operators. These business leaders will not only showcase Abu Dhabi as a world-leading tourism destination but also reinforce the emirate’s robust and united response towards wellness.”

In March of this year, Etihad Airways announced an extension to its unprecedented promise to its customers — a comprehensive Covid-19 global wellness insurance. The policy will now offer its passengers peace of mind and a significant level of protection whilst travelling during the pandemic, up until September 30, 2021.

Images: Provided