6 awesome things to do in Dubai this week: May 23 to 26

Here’s what’s going down this week…

With the weekend now a fond memory, we’re looking to the week ahead. There’s plenty of fun things on the cards this week. Here’s our top picks for things to do in Dubai.

Sunday May 23

1. Check out a new business lunch deal

For an authentic Italian feast, look no further than La Fabbrica Italiana’s Pranzo menu. The focacceria is serving up four different menu combos starting from Dhs45 every Sunday to Thursday between 12pm and 3pm. Choose from a huge variety of focaccia, plus burrata, tiramisu and of course fresh coffee.

La Fabbrica Italiana, Wasl 51, Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 3pm, from Dhs45. Tel: (0)4 547 0719. lafabbricaitaliana.com

Monday May 24

2. Visit a new Cuban hotspot

Found at Club Vista Mare on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, new restaurant, Rumba, offers both indoor and outdoor seating, as well as sofas on the beach. The interior is split into three sections, a main restaurant area with open ceviche kitchen, a bar with high booth seating against a huge Havana mural, and a cigar lounge.

Rumba Cuban Bar & Kitchen, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 570 8111. @rumbadubai

Tuesday May 25

3. Sample Mediterranean cuisine

One of the latest restaurants to join is YAVA which is bringing a taste of the Mediterranean to the fashionable and exciting district. The menu brags culinary delights that mixes the flavours of 21 Mediterranean countries. The menu includes a vast range of starters, salads, pasta, pizzas and fatayer, mains, desserts and the beverage selection spans from coffee to teas, juices and smoothies.

YAVA, Block A of Wasl 51, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, weekdays 8am to 11 pm, weekends 9 am to 12 am. Tel: (0)4 548 5733. @yavadubai

4. Enjoy a fiesta of a ladies’ night

Every Tuesday between 7pm and 10pm at Casa de Tapas, ladies can enjoy a set menu with a mix of tapas, paella and dessert as well as unlimited red sangria for Dhs120. The restaurant has a new chef who has completely redesigned the menu.

Casa De Tapas, Dubai Creek Yacht Club, Tuesdays, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs120. Tel: (0)4 416 1800. @casadetapasdubai

Wednesday May 26

5. Take part in a full moon yoga class

A full moon (and the largest supermoon of the year) is headed our way on Wednesday, and Fitlab is hosting a special yoga class for it. At 7.30pm, head to Emirates Golf Club for a mindful stretch sesh on the lawns. Participants should bring their own mat and towel but bottled water will be provided.

Fitlab Yoga, Emirates Golf Club, Wednesday May 26, 7.30pm to 8.30pm, Dhs85. Tel: (0)4 417 9850. dubaigolf.com

6. Put your ‘Friends’ knowledge to the test

A fun quiz all about world-famous 90’s sitcom “Friends’ is taking place at Carribean-inspired venue Palm Bay in Dubai on Wednesday, May 26. Not only will the quiz, which is free to enter, be taking place from 8pm on Wednesday, but Palm Bay will be screening classic Friends episodes all day on Wednesday.

Friends Quiz, Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wednesday, May 26, 8pm onwards, free to enter. Tel: (0)4 554 2665. palmbaydubai.com