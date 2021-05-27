Take a nostalgia trip with this spectacular fountain show…

It’s the reunion everyone’s been talking about and, if you haven’t seen it already, we’re sure you’ll be glued to your television at some point this weekend to watch the much-anticipated ‘Friends: The Reunion‘ show, in which the stars of the famous sitcom come together for the first time onscreen in 17 years.

If you just can’t get enough of the Friends fanfare then you should head on down to Dubai Festival City Mall this weekend where there will be a special Friends-themed edition of its famous dancing fountain show. The ‘Friends’ will even be projected onto a building.

The shows will take place today Thursday, May 27, as well as Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29 at at 7.40pm, 8.10pm, 8.40pm and 9.10pm on each day. Dubai Festival City Mall’s iconic IMAGINE show features dancing fountains, lasers, lights and music to create a mesmerizing display.

Whilst you’re there, you might as well treat yourself to dinner. There are 15 restaurants at Dubai Festival City Mall which face the water and the fountain show. Cuisines include Italian, seafood, Emirati, American, Lebanese, Indian and Turkish.

How to watch ‘Friends: The Reunion’ in the UAE

Airing on Thursday May 27, ‘Friends: The Reunion’ will be showing on HBO Max in the US and fans in the UAE can stream it at exactly the same time (around 11am local time). OSN customers will be able to see the reunion, titled “The One Where They Get Back Together” on all OSN platforms.

For the first time in 17 years, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Mathew Perry, and David Schwimmer will be returning to the screen together for an unscripted look back at the show that meant so much to so many people.

A host of special celebrity guests are also scheduled to appear, including Cara Delevingne, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, Reese Witherspoon, Lady Gaga and many more.

IMAGINE, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Festival City, Thursday May 27, Friday, May 28, Saturday, May 29, 7.40pm, 8.10pm, 8.40pm and 9.10pm. dubaifestivalcitymall.com

Images: Provided