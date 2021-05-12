It’s nearly here…

The weekend is just a day away which means it’s time to start thinking about those big weekend plans. There’s loads happening in Dubai this weekend, from the return of a cool wine and cheese night to spa treatments, new restaurants and staycations.

Here’s our pick of 12 amazing things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday, May 27

Treat yourself to a massage, blow dry and a three-course lunch at Ce La Vi

If you’ve managed to snag the day off work on Thursday there’s no better excuse to get yourself primped and preened ready for the weekend. Head to The Spa at Address Sky view for a luxuriating massage followed by a bouncy blow-dry at La Loge. All that pampering should work up a hunger so head to incredible restaurant Ce La Vi for a three-course business lunch, all for Dhs530.

Address Sky View, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Dubai, La Loge 9am to 10pm, Ce La Vi 12pm to 3pm, offer valid Sunday to Thursday, Dhs530. Tel: (0)4 873 8882. addresshotels.com

Watch ‘Friends: The Reunion’

Airing on Thursday May 27, ‘Friends: The Reunion’ will be showing on HBO Max in the US and fans in the UAE can stream it at exactly the same time (around 11am local time). OSN customers will be able to see the reunion, titled “The One Where They Get Back Together” on all OSN platforms.

OSN Streaming, online and on mobile iOS and Android devices, Dhs35 per month including a 7-day free trial. stream.osn.com

Go to a wine, cheese and jazz night

If a wine and cheese night is a bit of you, throw in the soothing sounds of jazz and you have yourself the dreamiest of evenings. One of the city’s most-loved wine and cheese nights is back at Jones the Grocer, so cancel your plans for Thursday night. The event will take place every Thursday evening from May 27, 7.30pm to 11pm. Choose your two hour slot within that time and enjoy free-flowing red or white wine and a huge cheese board bursting with artisanal cheeses, all for Dhs199.

Jones the Grocer, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, Thursdays, two hours between 7.30pm and 11pm, Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 417 9999. dubaigolf.com

Visit this pretty terrace before it gets too hot

There’s only a few days left to enjoy the the fabulous Copacabana-inspired rooftop bar at Latin American restaurant, Amazonico as it closes on Friday, May 28. Known for its eye-catching mustard parasols and plush emerald booth seating, the stunning venue attracts residents from all over the city to enjoy the DIFC vibe.

Amazonico, Gate Village Pavillon, DIFC, Dubai, daily, 12pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 571 3999. @amazonicodubai

Friday, May 28

Go for a late breakfast

Lucky Fish is the name of the new restaurant which has opened at the popular Palm Jumeirah spot, West Beach and it certainly brings those Mediterranean vibes to the shores of Dubai. It’s absolutely stunning, offering its visitors the perfect spot for dining and sunbathing, with those incredible Dubai Marina skyline views. Breakfast doesn’t start until 12pm but there are some amazing options including avocado toast, French toast and crepes.

Lucky Fish, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open daily 12pm to 1am. @luckyfishdubai

Enjoy brunch at a time of your choosing

For lazy, leisurely Fridays, check out the new three-hour brunch at The Pangolin. The best thing about this? You can choose your three-hour slot anywhere between 12pm to 8pm, so for those who don’t like to start too early, this one’s for you. Dishes include beef and three veg skewers, coal roasted sea bream with lemon butter and herb sauce, and open fire roasted oysters.

The Pangolin, The Els Club, Dubai Sports City, Fridays, choose a three-hour slot between 12pm and 8pm, Dhs250 soft drinks, Dhs350 house drinks, Dhs450 premium, kids Dhs95. Tel: 058 573 2594. @thepangolindxb

Have your own private pool party in a luxe cabana

Fancy stepping it up this weekend? With near year-round sunshine and blue skies, it’s no surprise that pool and beach days are one of the hottest things to do on the Dubai social calendar. If you and your friends fancy the ultimate day out, how does your own private cabana with a private pool, flowing beverages, delicious food and plenty of fun, sound? A small private cabana at Azure Beach for up to 6 people is Dhs4,000 minimum spend, fully redeemable on food and beverages, water and soft drinks included, and a large private cabana for up to 10 people is Dhs6,000 minimum spend, fully redeemable on food and beverages, water and soft drinks included.

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, Dubai, open 10am to 8pm daily. Tel: (0)52 777 9472. azure-beach.com

Go on a cool staycation

Situated within easy reach of Dubai Marina, Media City and even Downtown Dubai, the hotel offers you everything you need for the ultimate city holiday. Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers is offering up an amazing 36-hour summer staycation with rates starting at Dhs350 per night including breakfast, based on double occupancy. Ensuring you make the very most of your vacation, the 36-hour staycation offer includes early check in from 6am (perfect for those early-risers) and a late check-out by 6pm when you leave. You’ll also enjoy 20 percent off your bill at the hotel’s various restaurant as well as 20 percent off laundry.

Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, JLT, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 574 1111. tajhotels.com

Saturday, May 29

Watch the Champions League with great drinks deals

Since it opened in March 2021 Phileas Fogg’s has become one of the most popular social spots in Dubai for its relaxed outdoor terrace (overlooking the Address Montgomerie golf course), brilliant happy hour and huge screens showing live sports. The big Champions League game, which starts at 11pm on Saturday, May 29, is showing there this weekend on both the terrace and in the arena. In the arena there’s a special sports menu which has burgers, hotdogs and great drinks offers, including Dhs110 for a bucket of Heineken. The famous Michel Salgado (ex Real Madrid player) will be here and he’ll be doing a meet and greet.

Phileas Fogg’s, Address Montgomerie Golf Academy, Dubai, open 8am to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 572 4477. foggs.xyz

Get your hands on a free ice cream

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IKEA UAE (@ikeauae)

Need a few more things for your home? There’s never been a better time to visit Ikea. From now until June 19, customers who spend Dhs30 in store will be able to enjoy free ice cream from Ikea UAE. You’ll also be able to enjoy 30 per cent off 30 products at the Swedish Food Market. If you’re part of Ikea’s Family membership programme, you’ll have the chance to enter a raffle draw to win Dhs30,000 for a home makeover.

Ikea UAE, Dubai Festival City, Dubai Festival Plaza and Yas Mall Abu Dhabi, daily until June 19. ikea.ae

Check out a new restaurant

Celebrity butcher Dario Cecchini has opened his first Dubai restaurant in SLS Dubai. Carna is found on the 74th floor so you’re guaranteed fantastic views of the city below. Floor to ceiling windows break up green-tiled walls surrounding an ample selection of chandeliers and cushy booth tables. There aren’t many steakhouses in Dubai that really utilise the entirety of the animal in the cooking, which is exactly what makes Italian butcher Dario Cecchini and his restaurants extra special.

Carna by Dario Cecchini, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, daily 7pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 607 0757. @carnadubai

Get two-for-one burgers

On May 28 and 29, this spot in Dubai Design District is offering a buy one get one free on all burgers. There are three options: Doube cheeseburger for Dhs68, grilled chicken for Dhs66 and for the vegans, there’s the Schrute Farm Burger for Dhs60 which is a beetroot patty with baked feta.

One Life Kitchen and Cafe, Dubai Design District, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 513 4727. onelifedxb.com

Images: Social/provided