It’s finally Thursday and that means sorting out a schedule for the weekend revolving around brunches, long happy hours, and other great things to do in Dubai.

However, if you want to add a dash of culture to mix, here’s a round-up of things to do in Dubai this weekend that include art, music and plays.

Art

The World of Banksy – The Immersive Experience

Street artist Banksy, known for being famously unknown, is the mystery man by some of the most renowned graffiti in the world and this exhibition features 120 unique Banksy reproductions. Tickets will be priced at Dhs75 for adults and Dhs45 for children under 12. A VIP pass, priced at Dhs110, will offer queue jumping, while a VVIP ticket includes a guide on demand. Read more here.

The World of Banksy – The Immersive Experience, The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai. until June 30, prices start from Dhs75. malloftheemirates.com

Foundry

A number of solo art exhibitions are taking place at this art space in Downtown Dubai and you can check it out for free. On display are works of art by UAE born artist Hashel Al Lamki, Maxime Cramatte, Kico Camacho and Fink 22. You can even read a book on the first floor or nab a coffee at the cafe.

Foundry, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Open daily 10am to 10pm, free. @foundrydowntown

Music

The UAE Classical Talents – A Night in a French Salon

Alliance Française in partnership with House of Pianos is hosting a series of chamber music concerts with an aim to give local artists a chance to perform to express their art. A Night in a French Salon commemorates 100 hundred years since French composer Camille Saint-Saëns disappeared in 1921. This concert will dedicate the first part to Debussy and Chopin by Abu Dhabi based Greek pianist Ioannis Potamousis. He will then be joined by a string quintet to offer the audience the full Concerto for piano and orchestra No2 by Camille Saint-Saëns.

Purchase your tickets here.

A Night in a French Salon, Alliance Française, Oud Metha, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 335 8712. @alliancefrancaisedubai

Workshops

Creative Art For Wellbeing Workshop

This light, uplifting and fun creative art workshop is designed to give you the confidence you need to create. Through the workshop, participants will witness stress and tension release, and enhanced clarity, creativity, innovation, and relaxation. It will be led by Renu Thomas, a registered art psychotherapist and licensed lifestyle coach. The 90-minute workshop begins at 11am on May 28 and will cost you Dhs231 and all materials are included. Find the location here.

Book your spot here.

The Workshop Dubai, Jumeirah, Dubai. 11am to 12.30pm on May 28. Dhs231. Tel: (0)4 341 2595. theworkshopdubai.com

Cultural exhibition

The Story of Things

Due to the first event’s popularity, a second day has been added to KORBA. It takes place this weekend from May 28 and 29 and is packed with cultural education. Expect workshops, a puppet show, food education, activity for kids, poetry, music, storytelling, food and much more. The entire list of events planned out can be found here.

Book your spot here.

Kave, Alserkal Avenue, Warehouse 20 Dubai, Dubai, May 28 and 29. Tel: (0)55 102 4469. @kavepeople

