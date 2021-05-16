Rediscover, rejuvenate and reconnect…

Find yourself getting frustrated in not being able to travel out of the country to get the proper rest and relaxation you need? Do the next best thing and book yourself in for a retreat to help you rejuvenate.

Specialized retreat organizer, 3 Elements has a two night and three-day retreat coming up on May 20 to 22 at the five-star JA Lake View Hotel in Jebel Ali. The event is packed with wellness experiences focused on improving the physical and emotional state of attendees.

The three-day event includes five meals, a stay in a luxury room and access to 13 wellness experiences. Coming alone and want a single room to yourself? It will cost you Dhs2,350. However, if you’re coming with a loved one, it will cost you Dhs1,900 per person for a double room.

However, if you want to retreat to your own home after the day, you can opt for the Dhs1,700 experience that comes with no accommodation.

Take a look at the video below of the last retreat and what participants had to say.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 3 Elementsdxb (@3elementsdxb)

So, what are the types of activities that are included?

You can expect a range of life balancing experiences including mantra meditation, sound vibration, art expression therapy, dance meditation and much more.

For those of you who love yoga, there’s a sunrise yoga session on day two and hatha flexibility yoga on day three.

A highlight is the Theta healing session with Sasha Korneeva. The meditation is aimed to help people connect with their inner-being, release negative emotions and energy blocks and shift their energy towards positive feelings, clarity, peace, balance and harmony.

There are 13 sessions in total and it may sound like a lot, but don’t worry, the program has allotted time for leisure and for meals, so you won’t be missing out or running behind. The entire program for the three days can be viewed here.

For more information you can reach out to the 3 Elements team on 052 792 2323 or on email at hello@3elementsdxb.com

Bliss Journey Retreat, new JA Lake View, Jebel Ali, Dubai, May 20 to 22, Dhs1,900 (sharing), Dhs2,350 (one person in a single room), Dhs1,700 (retreat experiences only). Tel: (0)52 792 2323. @3elementsdxb