Sign up for these classes to help give abused and homeless animals a second chance at life…

Animal lovers in Dubai are known to band together and go the extra mile when it comes to helping an animal in need. From donating money and food to paying vet bills and even driving to far off locations to help a dog or cat in need.

There are a number of ways one can help and now, INSPIRE – one of UAE’s most loved yoga, pilates and wellness centres is offering up another great way to help our furry friends in need.

The centre is hosting a pay-what-you-can yoga class every Friday from 3pm to 4pm starting May 7 at the Dubai International Financial Centre branch to benefit the non-profit animal welfare organization, Little Pearls.

The best news, the class is open to anyone, so you don’t have to be an expert to join. All the class asks for is a minimum of Dhs30, but remember, it all goes to benefit animals in need.

Can’t make it to a class in the studio? You will be able to live-stream the video and do the class in your very own living room.

About the organization…

Little Pearls is an international non-profit organization operating in the UAE with two groups: Pearls of the Emirates, which is the environment and animal education section, and Jadopte Un Animal, the animal rescue and adoption division.

All the money made at these Friday classes will go towards sponsoring Trap Neuter Return programs in alliance with Little Pearls’ clinic partners in the UAE.

The organization also has a mission to sensitize and educate people about animal welfare and the environment, reduce animal neglect, and minimize animal cruelty via an innovative edutainment program.

Additionally, share a photo or video of yourself doing your favourite animal yoga pose and tag INSPIRE for a chance to win exciting prizes.

You can check out the schedule and book your classes here.

Featured image: Getty Images