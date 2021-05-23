It’s an exciting update…

Expo 2020 has been a long time coming now. It’s set to take place in October 2021, after its original 2020 schedule had to be cancelled due to Covid-19. In the latest update for things moving forward, the new Dubai Investment Park Station and Expo 2020 Station on Route 2020 of the Dubai Metro are set to open on June 1, 2021.

The two new stations can be found on the Route 2020 line which officially opened six months ago on January 1, 2021. It will be the key network to transport an expected 25 million visitors from around the globe to the much-anticipated Expo 2020 site. The line runs between Al Rashidiya Station on the Red Line, right up to the Expo 2020 site.

.@rta_dubai announces that the #Dubai Investment Park Station and Expo 2020 Station on Route 2020 of the Dubai Metro will be open on June 1st, 2021.@rta_dubai pic.twitter.com/uqIF4eYpxu — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 22, 2021

Currently, only those who have a special VIP pass into Expo 2020 will be able to use this metro service as it is not yet open to the public. The line will pass through Dubai Investments Park, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan and Jumeirah Golf Estates. The travel time between Al Rashidiya and Expo Stations will be 1 hour and 14 minutes.

His Excellency Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said: “From June 1st, journeys of Dubai Metro’s Red Line will shuttle directly between Al Rashidiya Station and Expo 2020 Station. Jebel Ali Station will be an interchange station for those heading to or coming from UAE Exchange Station.

Al Tayer continued: “As of June 1st, the Metro service to Expo 2020 Station will be available only to those entitled to access the site of Expo until its official public opening on October 1st. By that time, the public can use the metro service to Expo. The opening of the Jumeirah Golf Estates Station will coincide with the opening of Expo.”

Images: RTA