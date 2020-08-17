The Dhs11 billion project was completed in July this year…

Route 2020 is expected to open to the public next month in September and the Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has just given us a sneak peek into the Expo 2020 metro station.

The entire project was completed last month in July and was officially inaugurated by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

During his visit, we got a quick peek into the upgraded metro station, but now, the RTA has just released a three-minute video offering up a more in depth view.

Here’s what we know about the new metro stations so far.

The project is an extension from Nakheel Harbour & Tower Station to Expo Station – one of the project’s key stations. It extends the red line route by 15 kilometres and adds seven new metro stations to the line.

It will pass through Dubai Investments Park, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan and Jumeirah Golf Estates.

According to the RTA website, the journey time from the Expo site to Dubai Marina is expected to be 16 minutes.

The new stations will feature the latest technology, such as a new smart gate system with added safety features.

Not only have the stations been given an upgrade for the project, but new trains will be used as well. About 50 new trains arrived back in 2018 to Dubai and some of these trains will be used for Route 202o. The remaining will be used to enhance the current Dubai Metro service.

Expo 2020 was supposed to take place this year, however The World’s Greatest Show’ is now postponed to next year due to pandemic. The new dates are October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

