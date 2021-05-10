The new spot brings the fine dining to Address Montgomerie Golf Academy…

If you’re hot on new venues to visit in Dubai, you might already have heard of Phileas Fogg’s, the new casual eatery at Address Montgomerie Golf Academy. Make way for its brand new neighbour, The Orangery which just opened on Thursday, May 6.

The Orangery is part of Phileas Fogg’s with the same theme centred around the fictionary Phileas Fogg’s character who ‘went around the world in eighty days’. This venue however, ticks all boxes when you’re in search of fine-dining or a special date night.

We arrive to a beautiful setting, with the huge windows thrown open to perfectly frame a dreamy view of the golf course. We love the interior touches here, from the pretty green-striped walls to the mesmerizing crystal chandeliers, green velvet chairs and an antique free-standing globe.

The menu is devised into aperitifs and other dishes that are perfect for sharing. We’re recommended to opt for the smaller sized portions (there are large ones too) which means we can have more of everything. And being big foodies, that goes down well with us.

The Orangery’s signature aperitif is the ‘fish and chips’ (Dhs149) which are quite unlike the traditional English fare you’ll get from the seaside. The ‘chips’ are assorted vegetable crisps which are served with smoked sour cream and a generous helping of beulga caviar – aka the ‘fish’.

Next up, we opt for the burrata (Dhs95) which is tasty, and a truffle and black garlic pizza (Dhs99) which is mouthwatering. The Thai seabass (Dhs70 small portion) is served with a delightfully tangy mango Thai salad which perfectly compliments the crispy fish.

The BBQ tiger prawns (Dhs90 small portion) are flavored with madras which was a nice touch. The seafood paella (Dhs70 small portion) came packed with mussels, prawns, squid and chorizo and had depth in every bite. We do wish we’d ordered the fillet sausage roll (Dhs110 small), which was The Orangery’s take on a traditional beef Wellington and proved a hit with other tables.

One of the standout things about The Orangery was the spirits trolley which was wheeled to your table. Here the bartender would advise on a cocktail dependent on your tastes, and you’d pick your favourite spirit and tonic, which is prepared with a range of fruits and herbs right there in front of you.

The Orangery ticks all of the boxes for views, atmosphere and food, so make sure it’s your next date night spot.

The Orangery, Montgomerie Golf Club Academy, Dubai, open 12pm to 3pm, 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 572 4473. @theorangerydubai

Images: Provided