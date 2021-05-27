Prices start from Dhs199…

Love a good afternoon tea? Book your next one over at Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai where not only will you indulge in Instagrammable bites, you will also get a voucher for a facial as well as a make-up gift set to take home with you.

Ixora is an award-winning Dubai based organic and natural beauty products company and they have teamed up with Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai to offer up guests an Instagrammable afternoon tea experience with some great perks.

The afternoon will be served daily from 1pm to 6pm starting June 3 and prices start from Dhs199. At this cost, you will get coffee and tea served with your light bites, but if you want bubbles, it will be Dhs275.

It takes place at the Lobby Lounge of the hotel.

No matter what you pick though, you will get a voucher for a free 30-minute facial treatment plus a special gift set from Ixora.

The afternoon tea alone looks lovely and Instagrammable, complete with colourful treats.

On the menu, you will find a number of savoury and sweet treats, plus an assortment of fruits. All of which can be paired with refreshing beverages in a refined and sophisticated atmosphere.

Sweet tooths can look forward to raisin and plain scones with clotted cream and homemade jam, assorted cronuts, rose velvet cake, and more. For savoury fans, there are bites like wild asparagus with charcoal brioche, salmon with forest berries and more.

Before you leave, don’t forget to take your Ixora bag with you which will contain a beauty product from Ixora. The team will also give you a voucher for the 30-minute facial which you can book at Ixora in Dubai Festival City.

Book your afternoon tea spots on (0)4 405 2825 or email F&Breservations.sldb@shangri-la.com

Afternoon Tea with Ixora, Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai, from June 3, Dhs199 for tea and coffee, Dhs275 for bubbles. Tel: (0)4 405 2825. @shangrila_dubai @ixora_organic_beauty