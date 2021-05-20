More time to get on with stuff…

If you’ve managed to get away somewhere on holiday over the past year, you’ll know all about the PCR test that you have to take upon your arrival back to Dubai Airport. The results of this test usually take around 12 hours, but soon, you could have your results back in just 3 to 4 hours.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports said on Wednesday, May 19: “We are going to establish a lab on the premise close to Terminal 2 where PCR tests will be processed and the results should be available in 3-4 hours.”

This means that you should be able to get on with your day much faster, once you have received your results. All travellers must isolate at home or their hotel until their negative test result comes through.

Griffiths made the comments at the Arabian Travel Market 2021. He also outlined that Dubai Airport has shouldered the burden of medical security for incoming passengers. Those who have arrived into Dubai Airport will report a pretty seamless experience when it comes to the PCR testing process.

The CEO of Dubai Airports also mentioned that, in the future, PCR tests may end up being replaced by biometric passports, if they become commonplace in use across the world. He said: “We have already got the Covid-19 applications active, which show vaccination status of the people. If other countries are doing similar thing, then all we need is to join it up. And through IATA, we will be able to join that.”

Currently UAE airlines Emirates and Etihad are trialling the IATA Travel Pass, a mobile app which will store your PCR and vaccine information, to ease travel during these times. The digital platform is designed to manage all travel documentation digitally, in line with any government requirements.

Paul Griffith’s comments at the Arabian Travel Market 2021 follow that of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of Emirates, who said that the UK should be off the UK’s red list ‘very soon’.

Image: Getty/Facebook