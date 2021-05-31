The ‘Instant Wonder’ store is a new concept by Swarovski…

Concept stores are gaining momentum as the world moves away from traditional shopping and looks to new, fun retail experiences. Swarovski has created 28 ‘Instant Wonder’ stores, and Dubai is lucky enough to be home to one of them.

Found in Mall of the Emirates, Instant Wonder is described as ‘a joyful universe that invites you to ignite your dreams’. The colour-coded pastel-hued space is a treat for the eyes, as Swarovski products are displayed within individual octagonal frames, fitting together in a satisfying fashion.

The stores have been gradually unveiled around the world, starting with Milan in February, the Parisian debut in March, and New York City unveilings in April before finally reaching Mall of the Emirates on May 30.

Each of the stores follow the same theme, presenting a gold section, baby pink display and emerald green area. Redefining the process of shopping for jewellery, Swarovski’s new identity adds life and vibrancy into the malls in which they are present.

“Swarovski is a company rooted in innovation and reinvention. For 126 years, we have stayed true to our DNA as a brand while rising to meet the needs of an evolving world. We look forward to unveiling this new chapter in our history; one that will mark us as a true crystal lifestyle for the future,” commented Robert Buchbauer, CEO.

The display models dotted around the new store were created with the help of 3D technology, in poses designed to represent joyful moments of play. A series of metallic-cast busts have been used in place of traditional jewellery stands, to experiment with form and scale.