Ready for a roaring good time?

Looking for a casual hangout next week? You might already have heard of Tipsy Lion, the casual British-style venue that can be found in Sofitel Dubai Downtown. Almost as fast as it opened, it had to close its doors for a moment, but now it’s flinging them open once more.

You’ll be able to visit from Wednesday, May 12. To celebrate reopening, there are plenty of awesome deals on food and beverages all week to make sure you get more for your money. Hungry? Enjoy selected dishes from the happy hour menu all week.

These include bites such as smoked guacamole with tortilla chips, veal bites or black calamari, all Dhs35. If you really want to get stuck in, try the Nashville hot chicken sandwich or a vegan burger. For those homely feels, opt for the butter chicken pie or cottage pie with a side of French or sweet potato fries.

If you’re a big fan of a roast dinner, you can get yours here every Saturday. Just as you’d expect, the roast is super traditional with all the trimmings and lashings of gravy. A vegan or standard roast is priced at Dhs99 or Dhs149.

Homage to British style is evident in the details here, with walls comprising of wood panelling and exposed brick. Huge cushy couches scattered with pop-art cushions give the scene a cosy and inviting feel. There’s also an expansive, open-topped terrace to relax on.

You’ll find the Tipsy Lion on the 8th floor of Sofitel Dubai Downtown. As well as inviting you for drinks and dining, there are also plenty of games such as pool, table football and drink pong.

Tipsy Lion, Rooftop, Sofitel Dubai Downtown, Sun to Wed 5pm to 2am, Thurs 5pm to 3am, Fri 1pm to 3am, Sat 1pm to 2am. @tipsyliondubai