The country is ready for tourists this summer…

Popular holiday destination Spain has begun the process of relaxing its Covid restrictions, by opening its borders to vaccinated travellers. Visitors can arrive from any destination, provided that they have printed proof of a WHO-approved vaccine.

From Monday June 7, visitors from the UAE can travel to Spain, as long as they had the vaccine at least 14 days prior. Paper vaccination certificates issued in Spanish or English will be accepted.

Vaccines approved by European Medicines Agency or the World Health Organisation’s emergency use are permitted. These include Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, as well as Sinopharm.

Unvaccinated minors in the same family unit may enter with a negative PCR test (children under six years of age don’t need to be tested).

Daniel Rosado, director of Spanish Tourism for the Gulf countries, commented: “After long months of restrictions, finally we will be able to see tourists back from this region to Spain, where we are waiting to welcome them with our usual warmth and with the highest health and security measures…Spain hopes to receive in 2021 more than 50 per cent of the tourists that visited us in 2019.”

Unvaccinated travellers from outside the EU or Schengen countries are not yet permitted to visit Spain for a holiday. EU travellers from a list of low risk countries are permitted to visit the country without a PCR test.

Cyprus also recently announced that it will be accepting vaccinated travellers from 65 countries (including the UAE) with no restrictions. Those who have had both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be able to holiday in the country without having to provide a negative Covid-19 test or quarantine.

For more ideas on where to travel this summer, check out our list here.

Image: Getty