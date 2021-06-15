Catch all of the Euros action, enjoy an overnight stay and get 20 percent off food and beverages…

The UEFA Euro 2020’s are well underway and we’re sure you’ve been glued to every second of the sporting action. As well as watching the big games, football is all about good times, so why not up the anti for the next match and book yourself a fun football staycation?

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, found in The Walk JBR, has put together a special football staycation deal and we think you’ll want in. The overnight stay includes a free bucket of beer, a premium seat for the Euros games at Wavebreaker’s special fan zone, 20 percent off food and beverages, plus breakfast the next day.

The staycation is priced from Dhs800 for two people and is available to book anytime until July 13. You’ll receive 20 percent off food and beverages at any of the hotel’s dining venues. The package also includes access to the private beach, pool and kids’ club (if you’re bringing the little ones along).

Cool beach bar Wavebreaker’s Beach & Grill has relaunched its Beach Stadium this summer where guests can catch the Euro 2020 live-action. Pick from an indoor or outdoor garden setting (don’t worry, they are equipped with temperature coolers).

You’ll find loads of great comfort food on the menu at Wavebreaker or go for the special football menu that’s available only during the games. Combo deals include a signature burger and bottle of hops for Dhs109 and a hops bucket for Dhs175.

Wavebreaker Beach Bar And Grill, Hilton Jumeirah Beach Resort, JBR, football staycation available until July 13, starting from Dhs800 for two people. Tel: (04) 399 1111. hilton.com/dubai

Images: Provided