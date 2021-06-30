Clymb instructors to perform free weekly skydiving stunt show

An aerial phenomenon we can identify…

If you’re lucky enough to have experienced the gravity-defying adrenalin hub that is Clymb Abu Dhabi, you’ll probably already have a healthy respect for the instructors there.

The skydiving portion of the Yas Island adventure centre is home to the world’s largest indoor skydiving wind tunnel (32ft in diameter and 179.2ft high). Moving around the vertical chamber is deceptively complex. the slightest bodily contortions over the top of the cyclone-strength fans can result in you making exaggerated movements across the tunnel.

In fact if the venue’s wingmen weren’t there to instruct and direct you, floating straight to the top in a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory fashion feels like a real possibility.

But when it comes to the experts themselves, we’ve seen first hand how skillfully the team of instructors that operate the thunder tube are able to navigate it. Lightning-quick movements, deliberate near misses and a level of three-dimensional gymnastic trickery that is pure spectating gold.

Sky circus

This aerobatic falling is now available to catch in a very deliberate way. Clymb’s instructors will be putting on a special, completely free-to-watch “Dare to Soar” flying show every Friday at 6pm, between July 2 to August 28. See them drop, see them spin, see the hurtle to within nerve-jarring proximity of the wind tunnel’s edge.

Free falling

Whilst you’re watching, you can actually score yourself a 20 per cent discount to actually take part in the aerial fun yourself. Just scan the QR code on the tunnel screens for reductions on bookings all the way up to September 30, 2021.

Clymb, Yas Mall (by Ferrari World entrance), Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sunday to Thursday 11am to 9pm, Friday and Saturday noon to 11pm, basic flight package Dhs235, basic climb package Dhs120 for 60 minutes, Combo tickets from Dhs315. Tel: (600) 511115, clymbabudhabi.com

Images: Provided