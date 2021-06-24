Calling all culture vultures!

It’s finally Thursday and that means sorting out a schedule for the weekend revolving around indoor activities, all-you-can-eat breakfasts with mates and other great things to do in Dubai.

However, if you want to add a dash of culture to mix, here’s a round-up of things to do in Dubai this weekend that include checking out some cool art, workshops, and more.

Art exhibition

Eternally Pop

When: Until August 1, 2021

These creations by Italian/French artist Serero Pop Art are digital reworkings that are enriched with resin, beads, sequins, sapphires, diamonds, rubies, acrylics and enamels. Using well-known people in her canvas such as Salvador Dalì, Frida Kahlo, Marylin Monroe, Vincent Van Gogh and more, the artist adds capes and crowns converting the characters into superior figures such as superheroes, kings, queens and more.

Oblong Contemporary Art Gallery, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. Open daily 2pm to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 232 2071. @oblongcontemporary

Stand-up comedy

25 years of laughs with The Laughter Factory

When: June 24, 25, 30, July 1 and 2.

Looking to have a good laugh with mates? The Laughter Factory comedy club is celebrating 25 years with a line-up of comedians. Mike Marino, Mike Rice and Corey Michaelis will be performing this month at various locations around Dubai. Tickets cost Dhs160 per person.

Get more details and book your tickets here.

25 years of laughs with The Laughter Factory, various locations around Dubai. Tel: (0)50 878 6728. thelaughterfactory.com

Worksho ps

Mask Embroidery Workshop

When: June 25, 2021.

Want a face mask that screams the personality that lies underneath it? Opt for this workshop where you can get creative and leave with your very own embroidered face mask that you made yourself. The workshop will teach you a number of simple stitches and will guide you through the steps needed to personalize your own mask. If you have a mask at home you’d love to deck up, bring it along. The workshop takes place at Kave in Alserkal Avenue and costs Dh180. It will last two hours from 2pm to 4pm. Materials will be provided.

Book your spot here.

Kave, Warehouse 20, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. 2pm to 4pm on June 25. Dhs180 per person. @glitchesandstitches

Tea and Coffee Art Workshop

When: June 25, 2021.

There a number of ways one can express their creativity from paintings to dance, sculpting and more. This workshop focuses on latte art – perfect if you love getting artistic and coffee(or tea). The workshop takes place at Open Sesame located in Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown. The head barista at the hotel is spilling all his secrets on creating magic in the coffee cup while Inky Ways, an interior design and art consultant will help you to master the art of drawing with one line (a style used by Pablo Picasso) and painting with coffee. The class costs just Dhs185 per person and the class runs from 3pm to 5pm.

Reserve your spot on sales.hotelindigodubai@ihg.com or 04 210 2198.

Tea and Coffee Art Workshop, Open Sesame, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, Dubai. 3pm to 5pm on June 25. Dhs185 per person. Tel: (0)4 210 2198. @hotelindigodubai

Book club

Festival Plaza Book Club

When: June 26, 2021

If you’re an avid reader, why not join the Festival Plaza Book Club this Saturday. Apart from meeting new and like-minded people, you’ll also have the chance to discuss the written word and hear different perspectives from other readers and authors. It’s free to attend and the book club takes place once every month. You will need to register here for the meeting on June 26. Look out for emails that will inform you to join events. Be quick though as seats are limited. Find out more here.

Register here.

Festival Plaza Book Club, Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali, Dubai. 11am to 12pm on June 26, free to enter but registration is a must. @dubaifestivalplaza

Images: Supplied