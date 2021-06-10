So close we can almost taste it…

The weekend is nearly here and there’s plenty of fabulous ways to spend it in Dubai. From visiting a new restaurant to enjoying pool days with food and beverages included, here are 10 amazing things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday, June 24

Take advantage of Dhs2 ladies’ nights, brunches and cinema tickets

Cool and quirky Studio City hotel, Studio One, is turning two this week and to celebrate, there are some amazing ladies’ nights, brunches, cinema tickets and quiz nights for just Dhs2 at the end of June. There’s no better excuse to gather up your mates and do that get-together you’ve been talking about. Find out all of the deals here.

Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, Dubai. Tel: 800 788346. studioonehotel.com

Get more for your money with this live music brunch

If there’s one restaurant that has stood the test of Dubai time, it’s got to be Jazz @ Pizza Express. Here, you’ll find live music courtesy of John Legend-style singer and pianist Sean Lipsey on Fridays from 8.30pm. Of course, there’s no forgetting the endlessly popular Stage Brunch which takes place every Thursday night from 8pm to 11pm, with hearty Italian dishes, free-flowing drinks and live music to keep you entertained all night.

Jazz @ Pizza Express, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai, open 10am to 12am Sat to Wed, Thurs & Fri 10am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 441 6342. pizzaexpress.ae

Book your summer vacation with special fares

Emirates has announced a number of special fares to over 30 cities in 20 countries across the world, making your much-needed dream vacation a no-brainer. UAE travellers can fly to selected destinations with fares starting from Dhs1,315. Bookings can be made from today until 6 July 2021, for travel until 28 February 2022.

emirates.com

Friday, June 25

Tuck into breakfast with fabulous sea views

Dubai is certainly an amazing place to tuck into breakfast with a side of fabulous sea views and Catch 22, which can be found in JBR or La Mer is the perfect spot to do just that. On the menu, you’ll find apple crumble pancakes, chicken ‘n’ waffles, avocado toast, eggs Benedict and more. Treat yourself with a post-breakfast Malteser crepe roll because, well, why not?

Catch 22, The Beach JBR or La Mer, breakfast served 8am to 12am every Friday and Saturday. @catch22.me

Get pampered with lunch, manicure and blow dry

Two Dubai Creek businesses have teamed up to off you the ultimate relaxation package. For Dhs150, you’ll be treated to a classic manicure and blow dry at Eden Blossom, plus a main course and drink at Mondoux, which serves up an exciting menu of international cuisine, overlooking the iconic Dubai skyline from Dubai Creek.

Eden Blossom and Mondoux, Dubai Creek, valid daily until September 30 (except Eid), Dhs150. Tel: (0)50 1420319. @eden.blossom @mondoux_dubai

Indulge your meat-lover’s dream at a BBQ smokehouse

Say hello to Logs & Embers, the new smokehouse BBQ joint that opened up on the popular Club Vista Mare strip in the last month. The casual eatery is all about tender meat, served fresh from the grill to your plate. Think glistening, sticky chicken wings, smoked beef brisket, short ribs and juicy steaks. Brunch runs every Friday and Saturday from 12pm to 4pm. Tuck into Log & Embers’ signature smokehouse dishes with free-flowing soft drinks for Dhs148 and house drinks for Dhs268.

Logs & Embers, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 12pm to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 584 1994. @logs_and_embers

Saturday, June 26

Enjoy breakfast and pool access

Cool rooftop spot The Burj Club, found at the iconic Burj Khalifa as just launched a brand new breakfast and pool offering. The new breakfast offering includes your choice of either the continental breakfast, which includes eggs, hash browns and even foul medammas, or the English breakfast option with eggs, chicken sausages or beef bacon

The Burj Club, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Saturdays, breakfast 9am to 12pm, includes all-day pool access, Dhs99. burjkhalifa.ae

Go to a Glastonbury-themed brunch

Popular gastropub Reform Social & Grill is bringing Glastonbury to Dubai with a one-off brunch this Saturday, June 26. Aptly named ‘We are not at Glastonbury’, the brunch will have live music, free-flowing drinks and plenty of food – the perfect recipe for a Saturday afternoon.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, ‘We are not at Glastonbury’ brunch, 1pm to 4pm, Saturday June 26, Dhs375. Tel: (0)4 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Don your bikini and go to a brilliant pool brunch

Chic pool club La Piscina, located in Palazzo Versace, has an alfresco candy-themed pool brunch every Saturday. Dishes include an array of Mediterranean favourites such as garlic prawns, mushroom truffle risotto, crispy calamari and an assortment of handmade cannoli. It will set your back Dhs250, including unlimited house beverages and access to the stunning pool.

La Piscina, Palazzo Versace, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, 1pm to 4pm, every Saturday, Dhs250 per person. Tel: (04) 556 8888. palazzoversace.ae

Get creative with an art class

Sketch Art Cafe & Sketch Studio is a brilliant spot to find your inner artist in Mattar bin Lahej Gallery on Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah. Whether you’re a complete beginner or have always had a bit of artistic prowess, there’s no pressure here, just a relaxing atmosphere to get your creative juices flowing. Choose from drawing, painting, sculpting, mosaics and even printmaking and unleash your inner artist.

Sketch Art Café & Sketch, Mattar bin Lahej Gallery, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, Dubai, open from 6pm to 1am daily. Tel: (04) 271 2603 mattargallery.ae

