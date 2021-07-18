Be part of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations…

The United Arab Emirates is celebrating a milestone event this year on December 2, 2021 as it turns 50. The country has come a long way since the formation of the federation back in 1971 and there will be a number of celebrations taking place around the country as we draw closer to the big day.

We can expect plenty of fireworks, heritage and cultural events and much more. But, if you want to play a part in helping to mark the monumental occasion, here’s your chance…

My UAE Photography Competition

Motivate Media Group has launched ‘My UAE Photography Competition’, an initiative that aims to showcase the diverse range of art, culture, heritage, and people of the nation through a series of photographs which will be featured inside a high-end, coffee-table book.

The campaign is calling on photographers (resident of the UAE, either currently or in the past) to share their pictures that highlight the best the UAE has to offer its citizens and residents – with candid moments and personal archives that express the connection to this country that’s home to over 200 nationalities.

In order to showcase the diversity of the nation, there will be a list of themes under which photographers can submit their photographs. The list includes aerial photography, architecture, cityscapes, culture, portraits, seascapes, street photography, travel, underwater and more.

How to enter

The competition will have two major categories – Professionals and Amateurs – and a jury of six key members will vote and shortlist the top 100 photographs that will be featured inside the coffee-table book.

It doesn’t have to be a recent photograph, so if you have parents or grandparents who’ve lived here for a long time, have a dig through their old photo albums and shoeboxes. If you come across an archival photograph, you can submit it for the competition.

You can enter up to three photographs per applicant and winners will be contacted in August.

Submissions for the competition are open until 31 July.

Those winners who are selected will stand a chance to win cash prizes, photography equipment, the opportunity to work with Motivate Media Group’s brands, copies of the coffee-table book and more. There will be six winners in total, three winners each will be selected under the professional and amateur category.

You can read more about the terms and conditions and submit your photographs for the competition here.

Images: Supplied