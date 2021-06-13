Expect ten weeks packed with events, promotions and entertainment…

Summer in Dubai may be synonymous with soaring temperatures and high humidity levels. But, summer also marks the return of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS).

The annual celebration, now in its 24th edition, is set to run for ten weeks from July 1 to September 4. Like previous years, it will feature a programme of events, promotions, entertainment, and much more.

So, what can you expect from the Dubai Summer Surprises this year?

On opening day on July 1, residents and visitors will be treated to fireworks, projections and fountain shows. There are three locations to watch this show: Burj Khalifa, The Palm Fountain at The Pointe and at the Imagine show at Dubai Festival City Mall.

Throughout the ten weeks, the city will also come to life with colourful decorations and lightings.

There will also be a plethora of shopping deals and discounts plus dining and entertainment options to be enjoyed. Residents and visitors also stand a chance to win prizes with plenty of raffles and gifts up for grabs. At the malls and other landmarks across Dubai, there will be entertainers and special shows taking place.

Remember, the Dubai Summer Surprises will run during Eid Al Adha as well as Back to School season making it a great time to pick up gifts for loved ones and stocking up on stationery.

You won’t just be saving at the malls. You can even expect offers from some of Dubai’s best hotels, attractions and even fitness and outdoor adventure destinations.

DSS Share Millionaire, Daily Surprises and much more are also set to return and for foodies, there is a line-up of events including Summer Restaurant Week, the Big Eid Eat and Dine & Win and more. Families will have events such as Movie Magic and the Summer Art Project to look forward to.

The full calendar of events will be announced ahead of the festival on mydss.ae and @DSSsocial.

Images: Supplied