Who said summer holidays are on hold..?

The UAE’s National Airline, Etihad Airways has just announced a collection of sale fares to quarantine-free destinations across their network.

Available to book now on etihad.com, their are economy prices from as low as Dhs995.

You can get a return to Barcelona at Dhs1995, the Business Class fare to Seychelles is Dhs10,995 and a flight to Geneva and back in economy is also priced from Dhs1,995.

The full list of sale ‘from prices’

Note that these fares are dependent on availability and seasonality. Check before booking, and before flying the entry requirements for inbound and outbound destinations.

ORIGIN DESTINATION ECONOMY FARE (FROM DHS) BUSINESS FARE (FROM DHS) Jeddah 995 4,995 Abu Dhabi Athens 1,495 10,995 Barcelona 1,995 11,995 Madrid 1,995 11,995 Rome 1,995 11,995 Milan 1,995 11,995 Geneva 1,995 11,995 Zurich 1,995 10,995 Moscow 2,295 7,995 Seychelles 2,795 9,495 Chicago 2,995 15,495

Currently on the Green List

The Abu Dhabi ‘Green List’ of countries is a collection of international territories that have been deemed as a low-risk of bringing Covid-19 into the emirate. People arriving into Abu Dhabi from Green List countries are not obliged to quarantine (but you will need to take a PCR test on arrival and day six if you’ve been fully vaccinated for more than 28, and on arrival, day six and 12 if you’ve not).

As of June 13, the full DCT Abu Dhabi Green List as follows:

Australia

Azerbaijan

Bhutan

Brunei

China

Cuba

Germany

Greenland

Hong Kong (SAR)

Iceland

Israel

Japan

Kyrgyzstan

Malta

Mauritius

Moldova

Morocco

New Zealand

Portugal

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Korea

Spain

Switzerland

Taiwan, Province of China

United States of America

Uzbekistan

Currently part of the vaccine corridor agreed with the UAE

If you have been fully vaccinated fore more than 28 days, you will also not be required to quarantine when you travel between Abu Dhabi and:

Bahrain

Greece

Serbia

Seychelles

A final reminder, it is always worth double checking the entry requirements and protocol for any destination you are travelling to. Some will require visas for certain nationalities; some require locator forms to be filled in, in advance; some will only accept certain types of vaccine or vaccine certification; and there is often requirements for negative PCR tests in addition to the one needed for AUH airport.

Etihad Airways is offering a new Verified to Fly service which helps you collate, upload and verify your documentation before you fly.

Images: Ethad