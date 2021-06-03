The sale ends tomorrow…

Ahead of the Thai Island of Phuket reopening to vaccinated tourists on July 1, 2021 — Etihad Airways has launched a flash sale with fares starting at Dhs995.

You’ll be able to book tickets at this discounted price on the etihad.com website until close of play on June 4.

Authorities in Thailand are preparing to reopen the paradise island of Phuket to vaccinated travellers on July 1. Adult passengers that are able to prove they’ve been vaccinated more than 14 days prior to departure, will not have to quarantine.

Vaccines currently accepted by the Thai government are: Pfizer BioTech, AstraZeneca, Covidshield (Serum Institute of India), Johnson & Johnson, Sinovac, SK BIOSCIENCE AstraZeneca, Moderna and Sinopharm.

There’s still a requirement to present a negative PCR result (obtained within 72 hours prior to arrival into Phuket), they’ll also be a requirement to take a test on day five in Thailand and prior to the flight home. Passengers between 12 and 17 will have to undergo a Rapid Antigen Test at Phuket airport (there is a charge for this).

Emirates has also announced that it will be relaunching its HKT service too.

Back to Abu Dhabi

Thailand is neither currently on the Abu Dhabi Green List or part of an agreed vaccination travel corridor, which means that as things stand vaccinated travellers will have to quarantine for five days (previously it was 10). With a requirement for a PCR test on arrival and on day four.

However, the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT) has been clear in its aims to open up the emirate’s international borders (likely to vaccinated travellers only) by July, so even if the UAE doesn’t negotiate a formal vaccination corridor with Thailand, it’s very possible the requirement for vaccinated residents to quarantine will no longer be in place.

This is of course speculation so if you do book your holiday to Phuket, do so based on the current rules for returning residents.

Images: Unspslash