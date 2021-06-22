Our national carrier racking up some more important industry wins…

Etihad Airways awarded ‘Best Cabin Crew’ and ‘Best Frequent Flyer Programme’ at this year’s Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2021.

Of course, we’re not surprised. The national carrier has been doing a lot to put smiles on faces this year.

We have been awarded ‘Best Cabin Crew’ and ‘Best Frequent Flyer Programme’ at this year’s @btmideast awards 2021🏆 This accolade reinforces our commitment to innovating guest experience in flight as well providing Etihad Guest members with valuable benefits and services. pic.twitter.com/WlIjzeJOMh — Etihad Airways (@etihad) June 16, 2021

They were the first carrier in the world to get all their aircrew inoculated; they extended their free global wellness cover until the end of September 2021; and they’ve dropped some incredible sale fares to quarantine free destinations.

They’ve also committed to giving away the wild number of 50,000 prizes as part of the UAE’s 50th year Jubilee celebrations. Some of the prizes are free Etihad Guest Miles, the airline’s award-winning loyalty programme.

You can also earn (and win) Etihad Guest Miles by using Visa cards at over 3,000 stores in Abu Dhabi all summer long as part of the emirate’s sale and retail extravaganza.

Current Etihad sale fares

Note that these fares are dependent on availability and seasonality. Check before booking, and before flying the entry requirements for inbound and outbound destinations.

ORIGIN DESTINATION ECONOMY FARE(FROM DHS) BUSINESS FARE(FROM DHS) Jeddah 995 4,995 Abu Dhabi Athens 1,495 10,995 Barcelona 1,995 11,995 Madrid 1,995 11,995 Rome 1,995 11,995 Milan 1,995 11,995 Geneva 1,995 11,995 Zurich 1,995 10,995 Moscow 2,295 7,995 Seychelles 2,795 9,495 Chicago 2,995 15,495

Images: Etihad