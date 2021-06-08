Tick some of these incredible Dubai attractions off your Dubai bucket list…

With temperatures rocketing up – a temperature of 51 degrees was recorded in Al Ain, UAE on June 4 – summer is well and truly here. For those who have finally stopped clinging to their sun beds for dear life, it’s time to take things indoors and enjoy some top Dubai attractions.

In a spectacular summer offer, you can enjoy up to 50 percent off a visit to some of the most incredible Dubai attractions. Obviously, Dubai doesn’t just offer your average fairground ride – check out Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo or At The Top, the viewing deck at Burj Khalifa, to name a few.

The Dubai Mall BIG ticket is a pass that will get you access to: At the Top Burj Khalifa; Reel Cinemas; Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo; Dubai Ice Rink; KidZania and VR Park. The more amazing Dubai attractions you visit, the bigger your discount overall.

The offer is available until July 30, 2021. To unlock access to Emaar Entertainment’s coolest Dubai attractions, simply purchase your Dubai Mall BIG ticket at dedicated POS areas at The Dubai Mall. You’ll find one on the ground floor opposite Costa Coffee and one at the cinema entrance, level 7.

One of the best Dubai attractions you need to tick off your Dubai bucket list is definitely Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo. It’s home to over 140 species of aquatic animals including over 400 sharks and rays. Additional experiences include the king croc encounter and otter encounter.

At the Top, Burj Khalifa is the viewing deck found on the 124th and 125th floor of the world’s tallest building. Another bucket list Dubai experience, you’ll marvel at the jaw-dropping views of the city, whilst looking down at some of Dubai’s tallest skyscrapers which are dwarfed by the Burj Khalifa.

The Dubai Ice Rink, Reel Cinemas, Kidzania and the VR (virtual reality) Park make for the perfect fun day out for family and friends.

Images: Provided