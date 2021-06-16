Summer is the best time for staycations….

Summer is officially here which means it’s time to take a little you-break to relax and recoup. There’s no better time than Dubai summer to take advantage of some of the best staycation deals of the year. One such deal has popped up at the swanky Address Dubai Marina hotel, where you can get 40 percent off a stay.

You’ll find the hotel in the heart of Dubai Marina with amazing views of the surrounding skyscrapers and direct access to Dubai Marina Mall so you can get in some retail therapy. You can get 40 percent off the best available room rates when you book your stay between June 15 and August 31, 2021.

The Address Dubai Marina hotel is home to stunning infinity pool and pool club Wane by SoMiya which can be found on the fourth floor terrace. Here’s where you’ll find those giant metallic tiger and gorilla statues that caused a stir when they were helicoptered through Dubai Marina back in September 2020.

The hotel has everything you need for wellness, from a fully-equipped gym to a luxe spa boasting a range of signature treatments including massages, facials and body treatments. It’s the ultimate time to step away from the hustle and bustle and take care of you.

There are plenty of restaurants to be found at Address Dubai Marina. For the ultimate date night head to Le Kong, the cool Asian-fusion restaurant that looks over Dubai Marina. Or head to Nezesaussi Grill which will be showing all of the live Euro matches along with great deals on food and beverages.

Address Dubai Marina, Dubai, offer available between June 15 and August 31. Tel: (0)4 436 7456. reservations.emaarhospitality.com

