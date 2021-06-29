The twins are a little over a month old…

On May 20, 2021 HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai announced the birth of twins, a boy and a girl, on his social media channel to the world.

Last night on June 29, 2021, a little over a month after the twins were born, the Crown Prince shared a photo of the twins in the arms of their grandfather, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The post was accompanied by the words ‘God save them…’

The names were confirmed to be Rashid and Sheikha. In the picture, Rashid is draped in a blue blanket and Sheikha in a pink cap.

The photo has thus far been liked nearly 675,000 times and has received over 14,000 comments.

Sheikh Hamdan is very active on his social media usually posting snippets of his daily life including training, animals, the countries he has visited and of course, photos of his family. Currently, he has 12 million followers.

Sheikh Hamdan also announced the birth of his twins on his social media with two baby feet: one in blue and one in pink on May 20, 2021.

The next day he posted a photo of himself cradling the newborns which received 1.2 million likes and almost 50,000 comments wishing the whole family well.

Just 10 days after their birth, Sheikh Hamdan also posted on his Instagram stories that popular Hollywood actor, Will Smith had gifted the twins some gifts. Sheikh Hamdan and Will Smith are known to have long shared an acquaintance.

The cool gifts included Aladdin-themed height charts with the name of the new prince and princess on each: Prince Rashid and Princess Sheikha. There were also stuffed genie toys and huge bunches of blue and pink balloons.

Images: @faz3