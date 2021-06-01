Launching a new bingo night and live football matches…

Legendary nightlife destination, Soho Garden, has become a master of reinvention over the years. From adding new bars, to redesigning old ones, and now changing the way you enjoy live music at the venue.

The spot’s current offering includes Foxglove Steakhouse & Gastropub, Soho Beer Garden and now the newest extension called ‘New Soho Garden’. The refreshed space has a large stage overlooking a collection of spread out tables and chilled sofa seating.

From June 9, New Soho Garden will host a weekly bingo night with radio DJ Big Rossi. Every Wednesday guests will play along to win prizes by striking rows of numbers horizontally, vertically or diagonally.

Throughout June you can expect heaps of live music, including resident DJs playing afro beats, hip hop and R&B tunes. A ladies’ night also runs from Sunday to Wednesday, where girls can enjoy a set menu and unlimited drinks between 8pm and 1am for Dhs120.

Dishes on the ladies’ night menu include chicken spring rolls with sweet chilli dip, marinated beef skewers, assorted sushi and salad on one menu. The other menu includes tortellini pasta with mushroom and tallegio cream sauce and chicken skewers on the other.

The UEFA Euro 2020 is just around the corner, kicking off on June 11. Soho Beer Garden is ready to stream all the live matches from its big screens, while offering Euro themed dishes as well as beer towers and Dhs30 pints.

Soho Garden, Meydan Racecourse Grandstand, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)52 388 8849. sohogardendxb.com