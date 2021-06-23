The pool offers incredible views of the fountains and Downtown Dubai skyscrapers…

If your weekend plans are still up for grabs, how does a luxe pool day with a hearty breakfast to start sound? Cool rooftop spot The Burj Club, found at the iconic Burj Khalifa as just launched a brand new breakfast and pool offering.

In case you’re not familiar with The Burj Club, it’s a high-end fitness and wellness spot that spans a 6,320 square-metre space in the world’s tallest building. There are five levels to the venue with fitness, leisure and well-being facilities.

The new breakfast offering gives you a choice of either the continental breakfast, which includes eggs, hash browns and even foul medammas, or the English breakfast option with eggs, chicken sausages or beef bacon. Breakfast is served with freshly-brewed coffee and tea.

Breakfast is available every Saturday between 9am and 12pm, priced at Dhs99. It includes all-day access to The Burj Club’s awesome rooftop pool, which offers brilliant, panoramic vistas of the famous Dubai fountains and the surrounding Downtown Dubai skyscrapers.

The offer takes place at Rooftop, The Burj Club. There is both air-conditioned and alfresco seating for your breakfast, with floor-to-ceiling glass panels making the most of the scenery. The pool has a cool contemporary feel that wouldn’t be out of place in a Manhattan skyscraper.

But this is Dubai, and with the daily temperatures now reaching or exceeding 40 degrees celsius, there’s never been a better time to seek refuge in the relieving depths of a temperature-controlled pool.

The Burj Club, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Saturdays, breakfast 9am to 12pm, includes all-day pool access, Dhs99. burjkhalifa.ae

Images: Provided