The incredible island is just a 20-minute boat ride from Dubai…

Ever fancied visiting the ultra-chic French Riviera, home to Monaco, Nice, Cannes and St. Tropez, but don’t fancy the seven hour-plus flight from the UAE? What if we told you that you could get a slice of all that Mediterranean action on an island just a 20-minute boat ride from Dubai?

Say hello to the Cote d’Azur Resort which can be found on the exciting The Heart of Europe development on The World Islands. This incredible new resort, decked out in no less than 60 hues of the rainbow, is set to be the ultimate new party hotspot when it opens, slated to be later on in 2021.

The resort is set to reflect the vibrant French Riviera port cities, with each 220-room hotel being named after each: Monaco, Nice, Cannes and St Tropez. The hotels will be connected by four lagoon swimming pools which join together to form one gigantic waterway – eight times larger than an olympic swimming pool.

You’ll reach the resort by boat, where you’ll walk up a wooden pier to be greeted with arrival drinks, reminiscent of the signature arrival to the Maldives. An expansive golden beach stretches out ahead of you, dotted with blue and green deck chairs, with the brightly coloured hotels beyond.

The five-star resort will boast six stunning restaurants (including a luxury champagne and piano bar), a pool and beach club, with five swimming pools on the sea front, including private pools, luxury beach cabanas, entertainment area and games room, fitness facilities and a squash court.

The World Islands is a one-of-a-kind project, and one developed in line with HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai’s vision for the future of Dubai’s tourism sector. A large part of this development is The Heart of Europe – a Dhs18.3 billion fully sustainable project comprising of seven distinct islands.

Keep this one on your radar – it’s going to be big…

thoe.com

Images: Provided