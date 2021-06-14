The sky’s the limit…

For those of you who love yoga, there’s are a number of places in Dubai where you can roll out your mat from beaches to parks, studios and even At the Top at Burj Khalifa – the tallest building in the world. Now, you can now add another sky-high spot to your list – The View at The Palm on Palm Jumeirah.

The View at The Palm is one of the latest attractions that opened in Dubai this year and apart from taking in the views, you can now attend a yoga class high up at the stunning 360 observation deck on level 52.

The classes take place twice a week on Tuesday and Friday at 7am and are brought to you by Core Direction which is one of Dubai’s leading fitness, health and wellness company.

The classes cost Dhs149 per person and guests will be able to practice body balance, breathing and relaxation techniques while taking in the views of Palm Jumeirah, the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s most iconic landmarks.

In order to make the most of it, visitors are encouraged to arrive at 6.30am to enjoy the views before the yoga session begins.

Things to note: Carry your own yoga mat, a towel and a water bottle. You will need to wear your mask at all times except while on the mat.

Other safety measures in place include social distancing and sanitizing protocols. Lastly, before you head on over, make your booking as the class size is limited. It can be done here.

Parking is available at Nakheel Mall with easy and instant access to The View.

About The View

What’s On was one of the first publications to experience the new attraction back in April 2021. You can read more about the experience here. Ticket prices start from Dhs100 per adult and Dhs69 per child.

Yoga in the Sky, Level 52, The View at The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 427 8484. @theviewpalm

Images: Nakheel