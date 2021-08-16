Not your usual ‘mall run’…

Earlier this month we announced that the weather in UAE will start to cool down in the second half of August. Well, that time has come but sadly, humidity levels are still high to enjoy an outdoor run around your neighbourhood.

But this doesn’t mean your running shoes have to lay there collecting dust, as Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali is hosting its indoor running series this weekend.

Taking place on Friday, August 20 from 7.30am, the indoor mall race will see runners above the age of five participating in one of two races, 2.5km or 5km.

Want to enter the race? Register on this link here. Prices start from Dhs115 but included in the price is a medal (once you’ve crossed that finish line, of course), a certificate which will be emailed to you and a complimentary hearty and healthy breakfast plus coffee from IKEA.

Those who sign up will also receive exclusive promotions across various outlets at the mall such as discounts, buy one get one free deals and more.

What about the winners? The top five runners will receive dinner vouchers to use at Peppermill restaurant.

Safety measures in place

All runners over the age of 16 must have both vaccination doses 14 days before taking part.

To help keep things safe, runners will be permitted to go off in 30-second intervals with only two or three allowed per batch. There will also be marshals placed at certain points to ensure the safety of the runners.

Don’t forget your masks.

If you’re heading here by the Dubai Metro, there is a complimentary shuttle bus service every 20 minutes from Energy and Ibn Batutta Metro Stations. You can even catch the bus from the Ibn Battuta RTA bus station to get to the mall.

See you at the finish line!

dubaifestivalplaza.com