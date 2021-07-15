It’s an unbeatable combination…

Cheese and wine is a pretty unbeatable combination and special cheese and wine nights around the city never seem to wane in popularity. If you’re a big fan, what if we told you that there is a whole week coming up to celebrate the fabulous pairing?

Cool South African steakhouse, The City Grill, is hosting a wine and cheese week from July 24 to 31, running between 7pm to 10pm every day. Sample white, red and rose wine hailing all the way from South Africa, alongside a cheese board filled with Brie De Meaux, Castagno, Valencay, Crottin, Age Cave, Coulommiers, Idiazabal, Morbier, Livarot and Shropshire.

The offering is priced at Dhs199 for a cheeseboard and free-flowing wine. Of course, you’re invited to enjoy the cheese without the wine, and this will be priced at Dhs95. Perfect for a date night or catch up with friends, relax into the ambiance with soulful sounds in the background.

You’ll find The City Grill at The Atrium in Al Habtoor City. The cool steakhouse is sleek and sumptuous, decked out in hues of warm browns, bronze and gold. There are rich textures, from the mahogany-hued leather chairs, to the studded table designs.

If you’re not about the wine and cheese, this place is of course an excellent spot to enjoy succulent steak. The premium cuts on the menu include Tomahawk steak, South African rump, Argentinean grass fed fillet, Australian Angus sirloin, Australian Angus rib-eye, South African prime rib, American prime cut and Wagyu steak.

You might also like 15 of the best wine and cheese nights to try in Dubai

The City Grill, The Atrium in Al Habtoor City, open 5pm to 1pm daily except Mondays when it’s closed. Tel: (0)4 437 0088. thecitygrillsteakhouse.com

Images: Provided