The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi’s (DCT) has updated its Green List’ of countries, regions and territories with an unprecedented 20 changes. The new list will come into effect at 2pm on July 31, 2021.

12 countries and territories have lost their Green status, whilst eight new ones have joined.

The list published by the tourism board comes with a clause stating that the list is subject to change based on global Covid-19 developments.

New additions

Now featuring on the ‘no quarantine’ Green List are Bahrain, Brunei, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Maldives, Poland, Serbia, Ukraine.

Leaving the green zone

Countries that have dropped off since the last update are Azerbaijan, Denmark, France, Iceland, Jordan, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Republic of Ireland, Sweden, Turkmenistan and Vatican City.

What is the Green List?

The Abu Dhabi ‘Green List’ of countries is a collection of international territories that have been deemed as a low-risk of bringing Covid-19 into the emirate. The list is compiled through a thorough analysis of pandemic management criteria, in areas such as infection and vaccination rates, government policy, entry requirements and testing protocol.

The Green List is updated periodically in line with international health developments. And making it onto the list requires destinations to satisfy a strict set of health and safety criteria.

This means that passengers arriving from these destinations will not have to undergo the quarantine period but will have to take a PCR test when they arrive at the Abu Dhabi airport.

The full Green List as of July 31, 2021

Albania

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Bahrain

Belgium

Brunei

Bulgaria

Canada

China

Czech Republic

Germany

Hong Kong (SAR)

Hungary

Israel

Italy

Maldives

Mauritius

Moldova

New Zealand

Poland

Romania

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Seychelles

Singapore

South Korea

Switzerland

Taiwan, Province of China

Ukraine

United States of America

Travel corridors

If you have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (final dose received at least 28 days before travel), you will also not be required to quarantine when you travel between Abu Dhabi and the following countries: Bahrain, Greece, Serbia and Seychelles.

Arriving into Abu Dhabi from a Green List country

Individuals that can demonstrate via their Al Hosn app that they’ve had both doses of vaccine more than 28 days ago, arriving into AUH from Green List countries are only required to self-isolate for as long as it takes to receive a negative result from the arrival PCR test. But now rather than having to take follow up tests on day six and day 12, they’re only required to have a test on day six (in addition to the test on arrival).

For unvaccinated individuals, those that have only had one dose, or both doses less than 28 days ago —there’s still no quarantine requirement for entry from Green List countries (other than the time before receiving a negative result from the arrival PCR test), but you will require further PCR tests on day six and 12.

What happens if I’m travelling to Abu Dhabi from a destination not on the Green List or travel corridor…?

Following the updates, vaccinated individuals arriving from non-Green List countries will now only have to quarantine for five days (previously it was 10). There’s still a requirement for a PCR test on arrival and on day four.

Those residents and citizens whose Al Hosn app does not reflect having had both doses of an approved vaccine more than 28 days ago, arriving from non-Green countries will have to quarantine the full 10 days, with a PCR test on arrival and on day eight.

What happens if I’m entering via Dubai or another emirate

If you’ve flown into another emirate in the UAE, the number of days you spend there will be deducted from any required quarantine in Abu Dhabi. You must declare your flight dates at the border when attempting to enter Abu Dhabi, and will have to continue any further quarantine as directed, and take follow up PCR tests as described above.

It is possible that you will be refused entry if you’ve recently travelled from a non Green country.

