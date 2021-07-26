The news came via a Tweet from the Etihad Help team…

Support agents in the Etihad Airways Help team on Twitter have said that the restrictions on flights to and from India will remain in place until at least August 2, 2021.

This is an extension to the previous flight ban which was due to end on July 29. The news surfaced in an article that appeared in the Khaleej Times, and means that Indian nationals that are also vaccinated UAE residents, will have to hold on a little bit longer until they can make their way back.

A message from Sky of the Help team, confirms that a communication about the updated suspension was received by the airline.

We’ve just received confirmation that flights from India are suspended till the 2nd August, and we are not entirely sure if this will be extended as it depends on the authorities. You may not see availability on the website because of the schedule uncertainty. *Sky — Etihad Help (@EtihadHelp) July 26, 2021

There was also this response from Vio, cooberating Sky’s initial claim.

Hi Leo, as per the latest update, our flights from India have been suspended until 02 August. Do keep an eye on our website for future travel information. Thanks. *Vio — Etihad Help (@EtihadHelp) July 26, 2021

The support team seems to suggest that this flight suspension is once again at the request of authorities rather than self-imposed by the airline. Meaning that it is likely to be UAE-wide, rather than just Abu Dhabi.

Although not explicitly stated in the conversation on social media, it’s likely that the restrictions also apply to Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. We’ll share any further news as we get it.

Images: Etihad