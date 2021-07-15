Abu Dhabi has made a series of announcements on July 15, a few days before the start of the Eid Al Adha holidays…

A number of announcements have been made by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee in the capital on July 15 late in the evening.

The latest news was the announcement of the launch of the National Sterilisation Programme in Abu Dhabi which will begin on the first day of Eid which is Monday, July 19, 2021.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has launched the National Sterilisation Programme in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, starting from Monday 19 July as part of efforts to protect public health and prevent the spread of Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/xZ5Ui8JKCi — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) July 15, 2021



The committee stated that it was part of the effort to protect public health and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, sterilisation will take place daily from midnight to 5am. An end date for the National Sterilisation Program has not yet been announced.

During this time, the movement of the public and traffic will be restricted. There will be no transportation services.

The media office stated that during this time, everyone must stay at home unless it is ‘unless it is absolutely necessary to go out, or to get essential supplies, such as food and medicine.’

Those who need to go out must apply for a movement permit in the capital. The movement permit can be applied for here: adpolice.gov.ae

As mentioned, an end date for the National Sterilisation Program has not yet been announced. We will update you as soon as we know.