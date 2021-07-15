The announcement was made on July 15…

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee has updated the operating capacity for several activities in the capital.

It comes into effect on July 19 which is the first day of the Eid al Adha holidays.

The announcement was made on July 15 late in the evening.

According to the announcement, public beaches, public parks, private beaches and swimming pools, restaurants and cafes, gyms and spas in hotels and other gyms, buses and public ferries are to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

With regards to restaurants and cafes, there has been no update with regards to mixed families or non-familial groups. We will update you as soon as we know.

Shopping malls are to operate only at 40 per cent and cinemas at 30 per cent capacity.

A maximum of three passengers are permitted in a five-passenger taxi. For a seven-seater car, only four passengers will be allowed to travel.

The decision is aligned with Abu Dhabi’s strategy to combat the pandemic, reinforcing the proactive and precautionary measures implemented by the emirate to limit the spread of Covid-19. — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) July 15, 2021

According to the Abu Dhabi authority, the capacity updates are aligned with Abu Dhabi’s strategy to combat the pandemic and precautionary measures implemented by the emirate to limit the spread of Covid-19.

The committee called on community members to adhere to preventive measures, maintain physical distancing and to wear masks in public places.

Images: Unsplash