A visit to the spa is just what one needs to destress and hit the pause button on life. The experience usually just lasts you an hour or two but with this great deal from Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort you can take some more time out and focus on yourself.

With the Dine & Unwind offer you will be able to enjoy a spa treatment, indulge in a lunch or dinner at a great restaurant and have access to a pool and beach to soak in the sun – all for just Dhs630.

It was tempting after a hectic month so as a treat to ourselves we made our way to the resort on The Palm for some TLC.

The massage, we were told would be one (blissful) hour and we had to choose from a traditional Turkish hammam, Arabian massage, Swedish massage, Balinese massage or the Anantara signature massage.

We opted for the Anantara signature massage and with all document formalities sorted, we were led to the changing room and then the massage room. Here our masseuse made us feel at ease even before she began soothing our muscles and working at the knots in our back.

After the one hour massage was over, we further relaxed as we sipped on tea. Our masseuse recommended that we sit in the steam room for 10 minutes to allow the oils to work their magic.

After freshening up, we made our way through the resort to the all-day dining cafe, Revo Cafe for dinner. The cafe is located at the other end of the resort with golf carts available for transport. We opted to walk and take in the traditional Thai architecture and scenes.

Once at the restaurant you’re teleported from an island to a corner cafe in Italy complete with floral table cloths and traditional Italian music.

Our friendly waiter handed us a select menu where we opted for a light and refreshing salad with burrata and fruits to start followed by a comforting pasta – just how mom makes it. As we tucked in we took in the views of the Burj Al Arab and the Arabian Sea while tapping our feet to the music.

For dessert, we indulged in tiramisu topped with large chocolate shavings. It was light and airy and a great way to end the day.

If you book yourself in for this package, you can also spend time at the pool and beach which we skipped this time around due to high humidity levels and lack of time, but if you want to work on your tan or just swim around, schedule it in some time before your massage.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 567 8316. anantara.com

