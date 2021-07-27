Visit and support local creatives in the city…

When it comes to arts and culture, Alserkal Avenue is the place to be in the city. The compound is packed with art galleries, homegrown cafes, performing arts spaces and more that draw in the culture vultures and this weekend on July 30 and 31, the space will particularly buzzing as the first edition of The Aura Art Fair will be taking place.

Aura Art is an art group created to recognize and support local creatives within the United Arab Emirates and this immersive event will revolve around art, performances and entertainment.

Want to attend? On July 30, the event runs from 3pm to 9pm and on July 31st, it’s from 11am to 9pm.

The event is free, but you do need to register, Do it here.

So, what’s happening at the event?

Expect to see (and support) local business pop-ups, artists, thrift clothes shops, handmade jewellery and art that you can purchase.

For entertainment, there will be poetry recitals and live performances plus an open mic night. If you and your group want to sign up for open mic night, you still can. Head to this link here where you’ll need to pick your time slot and fill up your usual contact details.

For K-Pop fans, a Dubai-based K-pop dance group @thepixiesdance will be making an appearance.

According to Maitha Mana Hasher bin Rashed, Founder, AURA Art Events, ‘An event like this is crucial during these testing times. It is a testament that great things happen once we express ourselves through support. That is exactly what Aura stands for. Self-expression, healing, and sticking together.’

Want more information on the event? Call 052 626 4094 or email auraartae@gmail.com

Warehouse 46, Alserkal Avene, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 333 3464. dudejustdude.com/auraartevents @auraart.ae

Images: Aura Art