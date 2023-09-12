Book now…

If you haven’t seen Dubai’s legendary live performance – La Perle DXB, yet… now’s your chance.

The permanent theatre show in Al Habtoor City turning six and is celebrating with a flash sale where you can get a ticket to see the show in September for just Dhs99 when booking for two or more.

The flash sale has already started and will only last a few days – so don’t wait around to purchase your tickets.

While you need to purchase your tickets in this time frame, you can book any show in September. So, plan with loved ones and get to booking.

Bronze tickets are going for Dhs99, silver for Dhs125 and gold for Dhs165.

You can purchase your tickets here.

What to know more about La Perle DXB?

La Perle is the jaw-dropping show by Franco Dragone, known for his productions of Le Rêve in Las Vegas and The House of Dancing Water in Macau.

It first opened in Dubai back in 2016 and has since become one of the city’s must-see shows. At the performance, you will witness a cast of 65 world-class artists including acrobats, dancers, strongmen and contortionists performing a variety of aqua and aerial feats.

All the action takes place on a stage filled with 2.7 million litres of water, which drains within seconds. Wow!

The fairy tale is addressed to all those who want to reawaken the child inside them with characters inspired by traditional tales including a prince of pearls, a young fisherwoman, dragons, a giant puppet and more. It’s a show you need to see at least once while you’re in Dubai.

La Perle DXB, Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, ticket prices start from Dhs99 for shows in Sept (when booking two or more), Tel: (0)4 437 0001. laperle.com

Images: Supplied and social