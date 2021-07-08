And they needs your help with nominations…

It goes without saying that 2020 will be a year that no one will forget in a long time. During those trying times, no matter what was thrown at the world, we fought back with some individuals going more than the extra mile to help others.

This is why Etihad has launched ‘Your special guest’ – an initiative that will reward these kind souls who have gone above and beyond to make a difference.

In order to do this, Etihad needs your help. If you know someone who fits the bill, you can nominate them for a chance to be rewarded with unique experiences, staycations, gifts and much more, courtesy, Etihad.

It doesn’t have to be one person, it can even be a group that has done something positive in the past year either for the community, for the enviroment or even for you.

Here’s how you nominate a loved one or group for the initiative.

Head to the Etihad website where you will be asked to enter in the name of the most thoughtful person you know.

Next comes the most important bit, what has that person done that’s positive, kind or generous.

Finally, you will be asked how you would thank the person for all that they’ve done. You will be asked to write a short message to this person which will be included if they are selected by Etihad. If you can, upload a short and sweet nomination video.

Etihad will then review the nomination and if they are selected, they will be semt an exclusive gift to thank them for being a hero.

The campaign ends this month on July 31, so if you have someone you would like to nominate, make sure you do it soon.

This is a great initiaitive!

Images: Getty Images