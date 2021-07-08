Saturdays are for socials…

The weekend is just a few hours away and, as always, there’s plenty to do in Dubai. If you’re looking for a new way to spend your Saturday, we have just the answer. Head on over to Trader Vic’s JBR to enjoy live music, drinks, and some delicious Tiki-inspired dishes.

The popular restaurant has just introduced its brand new ‘Tiki-T’ experience, which runs every Saturday from 4pm until late. Enjoy three signature Trader Vic’s cocktails and a selection of Trader Vic’s dishes such as jalapeño cheese balls, Maui Waui shrimps, chicken tacos turf role and a selection of sweets.

This wallet-friendly deal is priced at Dhs149 for ladies and Dhs179 for gents. Live music will serenade you through the night with tunes coming from ‘Kntrol Latino’, a music band who will be bringing the heat with Latino music all night long,

It’s a cosy spot at Trader Vic’s JBR. The eclectic Tiki-inspired bar is colourful and fun with all of that Trader Vic’s charm you know and love. Make sure to look out for the brand new Trader Vic’s that is set to open at the Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah next year.

Trader Vic’s is a tropical-inspired collection of restaurants serving up dishes from the Mediterranean, the Middle East, Asia and Japan. Existing Trader Vic’s venues are open at the Souk Madinat Jumeirah, JBR and Crowe Plaza Dubai, but we’re excited to check out the new one.

Trader Vic’s JBR, Dubai Marina, open 5pm to 2am Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 1pm to 2am Friday, 4pm to 2am Saturday. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. tradervicsjbr.com

