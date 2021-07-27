Un-brie-lievable scenes…

One of the nation’s favourite Aussie-born gastro-joints, Jones the Grocer is launching a cheese, grape and jazz night across three of its Abu Dhabi locations.

Starting this Thursday, the classic trio of sophisticated soireeing will be available to enjoy in the Al Muneera, Khalidiyah, and Al Mamoura branches.

Grape expectations

Especially for the evening there’s a Dhs199 free flow grape package which comes with a cheese board and a hot food curation, to pair with the esemble of snazzy jazz tunes. Nice.

There are red, white and pink grape varieties to investigate and the collection in switched up weekly to keep the flavour notes as crisp as a jazz flute solo.

The grater good

Cheese collectiosn include artisanal cheeses, lavosh crackers and specially paired accompaniments, whilst the hot food boards are stacked with highlights from the new Jones the Grocer menu. You’ll get to experience items such as marinated olives with Persian feta, spicy croquettes, pumpkin and saffron arancini and warm nori dusted kettle chips. And like the grape options, the bites will be rotated each week, to keep it fresh for the faithful.

Vino what you’re doing this summer

As an added bonus, for those with a nose for picking out bouquets — there’ll be a mystery grape quiz, where those that can correctly identify variety will have the chance at winning some very tasty prizes.

With spaces limited, you’ll need to book your evening in advance, via the jonesthegrocer.com website.

Al Muneera, Khalidiyah, and Al Mamoura branches, every Thu 7pm to 10pm (free flow is 2.5 hours), Dhs199. Tel: (02) 558 9808, jonesthegrocer.com

Images: Unsplash