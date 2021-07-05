The Moderna vaccine is the fifth vaccine to be approved by the country…

On July 4, 2021, the Moderna vaccine was approved for emergency use by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) in the UAE.

According to the Emirates News Agency, the approval was made after the completion of clinical trials and strict assessments conducted.

Dr Mohamed Salim Al-Olama, Under-Secretary of MoHAP stated that providing efficient vaccines is part of the country’s commitment to promoting an effective response to the pandemic. He emphasized that such a step is crucial to enhance the prevention and accelerate the pace of approaching the recovery phase and community immunisation.

Dr Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Health Regulatory Sector stated that clinical trials have shown that the Moderna vaccine is safe and effective and is triggering an immune response, in addition to producing COVID-19 antibodies.

The other four Covid-19 vaccines currently approved for use in the UAE are Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, and Sinopharm.

Emirates News Agency also reported that the total number of doses provided in the UAE is as of July 5 stands at over 15 million. It was also announced on July 4, that UAE overtook Seychelles to become the world’s most vaccinated nation (according to Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker).

In a bid to expand the vaccination program, last week, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced that women who have passed 13 weeks of pregnancy can take the Covid-19 vaccine.

DHA has reserved the required doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine necessary to vaccinate pregnant women residing in the emirate. The vaccination will be administered in two doses and can be administered at any DHA vaccination in Dubai. Bookings must be made through DHA smart application or via WhatsApp on 800 342.

In May 2021, DHA announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine was available to teenagers aged 12 to 15 years old in Dubai after studies showed the jab was 100 per cent effective.

Image: Unsplash