Snapped: Dark clouds and rain in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other cities in UAE…

If you woke up this morning to dark skies and rain droplets on your windows, you probably thought you were dreaming. But you weren’t.

According to the National Center of Meteorology in UAE, the rain is due to cloud seeding and has announced light to moderate rain in several areas around the country. The centre also shared several videos of 3D Radar images of cloud formation over several areas. You can check these out on their Twitter account here.

Of course, the centre wasn’t the only one sharing videos and information as several UAE residents have taken to Instagram with their photos of the rain and moody skies in the country.

Here are a few we could find.

We didn’t get to see much of this last year…

Dark clouds over Downtown Dubai

Drops of rain in Dubai Marina

Anyone else miss the smell of rain?

Amazing cloud formation in Dubai Marina

The sun was playing hide and seek on SZR

Snapped up in the Sharjah mountain range

Moody clouds over Kalba

Love this moody shot at Khorfakkan amphitheatre

Dark clouds in Fujairah in the morning

Video uploaded by the NCMS UAE

