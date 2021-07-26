Some like it hot…

Ahh curry nights… Got a craving for a korma? Are your taste buds tantalised by a chicken tikka? Fortunately for all the curry lovers out there, there’s no shortage of great curry night deals around for you to try.

Here’s our top picks…

Daily

Khyber

If you haven’t been to Khyber at Dukes The Palm yet, you really need to put it on your list. It’s got a breathtaking setting and amazing Marina Skyline views. Daily during summer, you can get a delicious three course dinner from their Summer Set Menu for only Dhs99 per person.

Khyber, Dukes The Palm, A Royal Hideaway Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily from 5pm ’til 11pm, 3 course meal, for Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 455 1101 or email at dukesthepalm.dining@royalhideaway.com. @khyberdubai

Monday

Cargo

Monday is Curry Night at Cargo. With beautiful views out over Dubai Marina from their third floor location in Pier 7, choose from one of the three signature curries for just Dhs55. You can also enjoy a bottle of selected beer for Dhs30 to wash it down.

Cargo, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Mondays, Dhs55. Tel: (04) 361 8129. cargo-dubai.com

The Croft

This gastropub in the Marina has its ‘British Curry Night’ on a Monday, where you can dine on ‘Indian-inspired British curries’, plus sauces, poppadoms and a bottle of selected beer for just Dhs99. The Croft has a great terrace to chill on too, if you fancy braving the heat.

The Croft, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina, every Monday from 6pm to 11pm, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 319 4000. marriottharbourdubaidining.com

The Tap House

On Mondays, head to The Tap House where you can choose from a range of curries with a selection of sides and a glass of house red or white for Dhs99.

The Tap House, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Mondays, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 514 3778. thetaphouse.ae

Tuesday

Tipsy Lion

This popular new British-style gastropub offers up a traditional curry with a selected pint of beer every Tuesday for a seriously wallet-friendly Dhs69. It’s a great post-work spot, with cushy sofas, great music and even a pool table.

Tipsy Lion, Sofitel Dubai Downtown, Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Dubai, Tuesdays, Dhs69. Tel: (0)58 896 0045. @tipsyliondubai

Wednesday

Reform

Gastropub favourite, Reform always has some amazing food deals and true to form, every Wednesday is ‘Great British Curry Night’. Tickle your taste buds with either a chicken korma, lamb rogan josh, beef vindaloo or vegetable curry with an array of traditional sides for Dhs99.

Reform Social & Grill, Dubai, Wednesdays 5pm to 11.30pm, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Stoke House

Stoke House is perfect for that quality family time. Curry night is on Wednesdays, where you can choose from vindaloo, butter chicken or a lamb rogan josh and pair it with one selected house beverage. The deal is priced at Dhs89 for members and Dhs99 for non-members.

Stokehouse, TRUMP International Golf Club, Damac Hills, Al Hebiah Third District, Dubai, Wednesdays from 4pm to 10pm, from Dhs89. Tel: (04) 245 3939. facebook.com/stokehousedubai

