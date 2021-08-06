We’ve done the leg work to make your week amazing…

Another week has arrived, and with it come a host of fun things to do in the city. This week, we have a selection of hot spots for you to try, from restaurants to spa deals and more. Here are our top picks for things to do in Dubai this week.

Sunday August 22

1. Enjoy breakfast with a view

Uber chic beach club DRIFT Beach Dubai recently reopened its doors, and while you can head down for a pool day, did you know you can also enjoy breakfast overlooking the pool? The stunning spot serves up your morning meal from 9am to 11.30am every day with dishes such as avocado toast, banoffee waffles and signature omelette on the menu.

DRIFT Beach Club, One & Only Royal Mirage, Dubai, open 9am to 9pm. Tel: 04 315 2200. @driftbeachdubai

2. Watch the Premier League

Tonight Arsenal take on Chelsea, and you’ll want to be in prime position to see how it plays out. Round up the mates and head to popular spot McGettigan’s JBR. The venue is screening the Premier League games and offers top pub grub and great drinks to fuel your cheers.

McGettigan’s JBR, The Walk, Lobby Level, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 318 2580. mcgettigans.com/hilton-jbr

Monday August 23

3. Enjoy a new dining experience

Akira Back has launched a brand new Monday night deal you won’t want to miss. Available every Monday during the summer, Ni Ni Ni, which means ‘two two two’ in Japanese, is set to demonstrate Akira Back’s culinary prowess by serving up an impressive mix of Japanese cuisine.

Akira Back, W Dubai – The Palm, Mon 7pm to 11.30pm (two hours only per table), Dhs222 per person (includes a choice of two dishes, two drinks and two chef’s choice items. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. akirabackdubai.com

Tuesday August 24

4. Treat yourself to a new spa experience

Sofitel Dubai The Palm has a new ‘2 for 1 Spacation’ offer which takes place in a tranquil private couple’s suite in the Sofitel SPA. Following your treatment, you’ll get complimentary access to the spa’s outdoor infinity pool, indoor hydrotherapy pools, steam room, sauna and hammam.

Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 455 6677. accor.com

5. Feast on some big burgers

Social media sensation-turned-restauranteur Czn Burak has opened a burger restaurant in The Dubai Mall. The space features a casual counter-style set up, with red seating and faux foliage surrounding the restaurant. There’s also an outdoor dining area for when the weather cools down, aiming to ‘provide an elevated casual dining experience to guests of all ages’.

CzZNBurak Burger, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai. @cznburakdubai

Wednesday August 25

6. Hang out with your pooch

Just Vegan is located in a villa in Jumeira and welcome pets in its indoor space. The private dining restaurant offers up a variety of vegan dishes and they have water bowls for the furry family members. You can bring in your own food for your pet so you don’t have to be stared at by puppy eyes as you tuck into your healthy meal.

Just Vegan Jumeirah, Villa 575, Jumeirah Road, Umm Suqeim 1, Dubai, 11.30am to 3am. Tel: (0)4 546 3392. @justveganjumeirah