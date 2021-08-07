Simply the best things to do…

This weekend we’ve got movies, pool passes, beach cinemas, dining deals, ladies get French toast and guys get pampered.

Thursday, August 26

What’s new at the cinema this week?

The female assassin story seems to be having a bit of a renaissance recently, and that can only be a good thing. #MoreStrongWomen. And Protegé, dropping in cinemas this weekend, sounds like it’ll be a classic, at least in terms of representing the genre, if not in quality. A young girl (Anna) is rescued from a tragic situation by a skilled assassin (Moody), her new guardian then raises her the only way he knows how, in the lucrative art of murder for hire, and the pair embark on a global campaign of contract killings. When Moody disappears, and specters from her past begin to appear, Anna’s life begins to unravel in a spectacular way. Chance of lots of pew pew scenes, and inappropriate assassin wardrobe decisions — very high.

Tickets: Book now

Back to the island

What price paradise? This dreamy island resort is just a 10 minute boat trip southwest of Abu Dhabi’s mainland. They’re offering a Horizon pool and beach pass from Dhs105 (weekdays) with Dhs50 back to spend on food and beverages at the hotel. Weekends are a little higher at Dhs199 but you get a cool Dhs150 chunk of that back to spend on dining and drinking in the resort (or unlimited hops between midday and 3pm). Return boat transfers are included in the cost of your pass.

Al Maya Island, from Dhs105, near Presidential Palace Gate One, (use the Google Map location for Al Maya Boat Dock). Tel: (02) 667 7777, @almayaisland

First rule of jazz club

Jazz Lounge Spa occupies cult status in the men’s grooming game — offering cuts, trims, treatments, massage and a range of products for enhancing your level of handsome. And whilst we’re on the subject of looking good *checks mirror* *finger guns* their current promotion means gents spending Dhs500 or more over August will get Dhs100 back to spend on spa activties. Nice.

Nation Towers Mall, Corniche Rd, 10am to 10pm. Tel: (02) 658 3517, @jazzloungespa

Friday, August 27

Mussels from Brussels

Santé to the Weekend delivers a well-executed, extremeley goodd value brunch filled with international flavours, seafood towers, the venue’s signature mussels and live cooking stations. Taking place on the venue’s roomy terrace which offers soothing marina views, this brunch feels deliciously continental.

InterContinental Abu Dhabi, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs225 with soft drinks, Dhs285 with house. Tel: (800) 423463. abudhabi.intercontinental.com/belgian-cafe

Sun, sea, sand and cinema

One of the capital’s newest and most luxuriously equipped glamping spots, Bab Al Nojoum — has just launched a series of Sugar Rush Nights, with outdoor shoreline cinema showings, popcorn and cotton candy, for Dhs149. The alfresco theatre is open to oustside guests as well as glampers with a double header of cinematic wonder each night. The first showing of movies stars under the stars kicks off at 7.30pm with a kids’ movie, the later showing, at around 9.00pm will be a more adult-focused film.

Bab Al Nojoum, Hudayriyat Leisure & Entertainment District. Tel: (02) 691 0222, babalnojoum.com

Saturday, August 28

Let them eat (free) cake

The Abu Dhabi location of sassy Los Angeles import, Berri’s is dishing up French toast freebies for females all in honour of Emirati Women’s Day. The first 50 women through the door (of any nationality) from 9am on the morning of Saturday, August 28, will be able to sit down and enjoy a portion of French toast – a tranche of brioche lovingly topped with Nutella whipped cream, strawberries, blueberries and almond flakes — absolutely gratuit (free).

Berri’s, Al Muneera Plaza, Al Raha, from 9am. Tel: (02) 643 9555, @berrisuae

Miles, smiles and piles of empty plates

Some hotels just have funk sewn into their fabric and W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island is absolutely one of those resorts. This weekend, you can have a dunk in W’s particular funk, with breakfast, a pool pass and gym access for two, charged at Dhs247. Late riser? You can head down after breakfast for a day’s pool access for Dhs150 with the full amount redeemable on food and drink. Until August 31 there’s also an opportunity to win Etihad tickets with Garage’s Limitless Food board promotion. Enjoy your choice of plates from the venue’s five distinct dining hubs for the wildly low price of Dhs247 (limitless food boards and one dessert). For an extra Dhs111 you get three hours of free flow beverages.

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, breakfast 6.30am to 10.30am) dinner served until 11.30pm. Tel: (02) 656 0000. yashotelexperiences.com

