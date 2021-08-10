Enjoy your treatment 77 storeys high…

If there’s one thing to tick off your Dubai bucket list, surely it’s visiting the ‘world’s highest infinity pool’ which can be found at the recently-opened Address Beach Resort in JBR. Now, you can double-tick that list with a luxurious spa treatment overlooking the pool itself.

Complete with chic restaurant Zeta and some pretty fancy cabanas, it’s the coolest space, 77 storeys high. Don’t forget to capture that perfect Insta-moment, with a backdrop of jaw-dropping views of Palm Jumeirah and the Arabian Gulf, as well as Dubai Marina and Ain Dubai.

A special ‘Spa Cabana’ has just opened alongside the incredible infinity pool. Not only can you pick your treatment from a varied Spa Menu, but you can also use the spa facilities, such as a steam room and sauna at The Spa on the 75th floor.

The Spa Cabana is decked out in tranquil, neutral hues of creams and delicate blues. The spa table faces out of the floor-to-ceiling doors, which may be opened in the cooler months. Choose from a range of treatments, from massages to facials and more. Pool access is for hotel guests only.

For a lavish day out with friends or family, groups of up to seven people can book one of the 12 luxe air-conditioned cabanas. Each one comes complete with a range of amenities from a coffee machine, to a shower, TV, as well as a relaxing space with sofa and two sun loungers.

Cabanas are priced at Dhs7,777 for the day which includes a food and beverage package for seven people.