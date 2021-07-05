Dubai is full of record-breaking attractions and new things to do…

Ahh Dubai. It’s a city that is constantly pushing boundaries, breaking records and offering its residents and visitors so many incredible new things to do. If you feel like you’ve completed your Dubai bucket list, there’s always something else to add to it, from jaw-dropping attractions to cultural masterpieces.

Here’s our pick of awesome new things that you need to add to your Dubai bucket list…

Open now

Dive into a sunken city at the world’s deepest swimming pool

Brand-new mega-attraction, Deep Dive Dubai, broke the internet recently as everyone from HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to Will Smith (and What’s On) paid a visit. The 60-metre deep pool, which comes complete with an epic sunken city, welcomes visitors of all abilities, from those who have their PADI course, to beginner divers or even those who wish to snorkel on the surface of the water. Once the world opens up, we predict visitors will be coming from far and wide across the globe to get a slice of the action.

Deep Dive Dubai, Nad Al Sheba, Wednesday to Sunday, 12pm to 8pm, from Dhs400. deepdivedubai.com

See 360 degree views of the Palm Jumeirah

The man-made palm tree-shaped Palm Jumeirah island is one of the most famous in the world (you can even see it from space), due to its mind-blowing engineering, and of course being home to some of the most expensive property in Dubai. It’s a buzzing metropolis of residences, lavish hotels and cool restaurants, and now, you can see it in all its glory from 52-metres high. New observation deck, The View, stands atop the Palm Tower, and gives its visitors spine-tingling 360-degree views of the Palm Jumeirah and beyond to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina and more. The experience features multiple interactive touch points for guests to discover how the world-famous island was conceptualised and developed.

The View, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open Sun to Wed 10am to 11pm, Thurs to Sat 10am to 12am, adult tickets priced from Dhs100. @theviewpalm

Visit the world’s highest infinity pool

Continuing its streak of record-breaking concepts, Dubai is now home to the ‘world’s highest infinity pool’, which can be found at stunning hotel Address Beach Resort. When we say high, we mean high. It’s found 77 storeys up in the sky, offering visitors mesmerizing views of the Palm Jumeirah and the Arabian Gulf, as well as Dubai Marina and Ain Dubai. Currently, you’ll only be able to visit the pool if you’re staying at the hotel. Alternatively, you could hire a cabana, which are priced at Dhs7,777 for the day, inclusive of a food and beverage package for seven people. For the ultimate experience, a floating breakfast is also available, priced from Dhs498.

Address Beach Resort, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 879 8866. addresshotels.com

Still to come

See the city from the world’s tallest observation wheel

One of the upcoming attractions on everyone’s radar (and not just because it’s huge) is Ain Dubai or the ‘Dubai wheel’ as it’s sometimes referred to. What is the ‘world’s tallest observation wheel’ has been a long time coming, but it looks like it’s right on the cusp of opening. There are 48 high-tech cabins on Ain Dubai, which are broken down into three types, offering a 38-minute trip for a good look at the city below and a 360-degree view of Bluewaters Island, Dubai Marina and JBR, Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, and out over the Arabian Gulf. Here is everything we know about Ain Dubai so far…

aindubai.com

Museum of the Future

If you’re looking for something with a little more culture, watch out for the opening of the much-anticipated Museum if the Future. The jaw-dropping structure is a unique design shaped like an eye with a hollowed-out middle and covers an area of 30,000 square metres and is 7-stories standing at 77m high. The Museum of the Future will explore the future of science, technology and innovation and Sheikh Mohammed had previously said that it will be ‘an incubator for ideas, a driver for innovation, and a destination for inventors and entrepreneurs from around the world’. We don’t yet know an opening date but will be sure to keep you updated.

@museumofthefuture

Images: Social/provided